Preview: 76ers at Pacers

When the Indiana Pacers open the season Wednesday against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, expectations in Hoosier land will be far less than last. The Pacers had the best record in the Eastern Conference in 2013-14, but the departure of Lance Stephenson and an injury to Paul George have dropped expectations greatly. The 76ers had a blue print to lose as many games as possible last season, and with the lowest payroll again, their goals of building for the future have not changed at all.

Losing George to a severe leg injury during a Team USA scrimmage in August was a particularly cruel blow, but Indiana will also be without forward David West (ankle) and guards George Hill (knee) and C.J. Watson for the next few weeks. Newcomer Rodney Stuckey (foot), is also questionable for the opener. “We have plenty of guys here to get the job done, and that’s the plan,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “You always have to adjust the game plan to your personnel and take advantage of the players that are in uniform.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Indiana), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2013-2014: 19-63): Nerlens Noel, the overall No. 6 pick in the 2013 draft, will make his NBA debut after sitting out last season rehabbing a knee injury. Seven-foot Joel Embiid, the overall No. 3 pick from last season, is expected to sit out this season with a foot injury. “(The organization) made a decision that the bottom line is, we felt it was the best for the club, the long-term future of the club to wait on and develop these young players,” coach Brett Brown said. To make matters worse, reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams (16.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds), the only starter remaining from a team that tied an NBA record with 26 consecutive losses, is expected to miss the first two weeks rehabbing a shoulder injury.

ABOUT THE PACERS (2013-14: 56-26): Stuckey and C.J. Miles were brought in to replace George and Stephenson, but the injuries leave Roy Hibbert as the only returning starter and unproven Donald Sloan at the point. The league’s top defensive team in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions (99.3) last season will again be anchored by Hibbert, but the 7-2 center disappeared in the second half and playoffs last season. Hibbert averaged 12.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting and 7.7 rebounds in his first 46 regular-season games and just 8.7 points on 40 percent shooting and 5.2 rebounds in the final 36 contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia sports the youngest team for the second straight season and has only two players signed through the 2015-16 campaign.

2. The 76ers ranked last in offensive efficiency (99.4 points per 100 possessions) last season.

3. PF Luis Scola will replace West in the starting lineup and Solomon Hill or Chris Copeland will replace Stuckey if he can’t play.

PREDICTION: Pacers 88, 76ers 82