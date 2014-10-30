Hibbert leads Pacers to win in opener

INDIANAPOLIS -- For at least the first several weeks of the season, the Indiana Pacers will lean on veteran center Roy Hibbert’s skill and experience. Really, they have no choice.

Hibbert, the only available returning starter from the 2013-2014 Eastern Conference’s Central Division champion Pacers, was enough Wednesday night in the regular-season opener.

Hibbert had 22 points, and the Pacers used a strong 30-22 third quarter as the springboard for a 103-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With the victory, Indiana now has won four consecutive season openers and five consecutive home openers.

“It’s the first game, so I am not going to get too excited about it, but it’s good,” Hibbert said. “Leadership is not necessarily about taking all the shots. It’s just playing with force, trying to get rebounds and getting to loose balls. Guys really are trying to play for one another.”

”It’s always nice to get a game like that from a starter when you have some of your other main guys out of the lineup,“ said Pacers’ coach Frank Vogel, whose current starting lineup produced 66 points and 31 rebounds. ”He may have done a little bit more than usual, but he brought his usual brand of physical basketball.

“We made an effort to get the ball to him in the paint, and he was effective when he got the ball in the paint. He got to the free throw line 13 times and helped other guys get there.”

Indiana lost the Eastern Conference finals last season to Miami with a lineup that included Paul George, Lance Stephenson, David West and George Hill along with Hibbert.

Related Coverage Preview: 76ers at Pacers

But George likely will miss the season with a broken tibia/fibula. Stephenson signed a free-agent contract with the Charlotte Hornets, and West and Hill will miss several early-season games with injuries.

Hibbert, who also had eight rebounds and seven blocks, got lots of help from guards Donald Sloan and Rodney Stuckey down the stretch after Philadelphia had closed to within 93-89. Indiana finished with a 10-2 run to win by 12.

Sloan and Stuckey scored 16 points apiece for the Pacers, while guard Tony Wroten led the Sixers with 22.

Indiana guard C.J. Miles, who had 15 points and two assists in his 33 minutes, said the Pacers understand their current situation with injuries to key players.

“It becomes a case of preparation with the understanding that it is about the next man up,” Miles said. “Everyone has to continue to play hard and be able to step out of his comfort zone. We have guys playing with different combinations than normal, but we are becoming more comfortable with it. Everybody is just trying to do a job that will help this team.”

Philadelphia, which used an advantage in quickness to get the ball to the basket, led 51-48 at halftime, including a 32-14 advantage in points in the paint during the first 24 minutes.

The 76ers, who took advantage of 11 first-half turnovers from Indiana, jumped to a 24-14 lead with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter before the Pacers closed the period with a 12-0 run, including a pair of three-point plays, to move ahead 26-24.

“We started slowly, but that is to be expected when you have new pieces and other guys out of the lineup,” Vogel said. “Guys were playing with guys they aren’t used to playing with, so some of that (slow start) is to be expected.”

Thanks to 3-pointers from two non-starters, forward Chris Copeland and Stuckey, Indiana extended its advantage to 36-30 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. Two free throws from Stuckey gave the Pacers a 38-30 lead before the 76ers stopped the Pacers’ momentum.

Guard Hollis Thompson and forward Chris Johnson made consecutive 3-pointers during a 10-0 run from the 76ers, and Philadelphia regained the advantage at 40-38.

Despite making only seven of 15 free throws during the first half, Philadelphia hung on and led by three through two quarters.

Tempers flared briefly with 1:02 left in the second quarter when 76ers forward Malcolm Thomas was called for a flagrant foul on Hibbert, who retaliated by pushing Thomas, drawing a technical foul. The officiating crew reviewed the play for several minutes and determined no ejections were warranted.

Hibbert had 13 points and five rebounds to pace the Pacers in the first half. Wroten had 13 points and five assists during the first two quarters for the 76ers. Forward Brandon Davies came off the bench for 10 Philadelphia points before halftime.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said the 76ers played well through three quarters.

“That run Indiana had at the end of the first quarter hurt us, but we had a lot of young guys in the game at that time,” Brown said. “Twice when I thought the game might be slipping away, our guys clawed back.”

Wroten said the 76ers hurt themselves late in the game after pulling within 93-89.

“Indiana is always a playoff team, and I thought we came out and played them tough,” Wroten said. “We don’t worry about who is on our roster or what we look like on paper.”

NOTES: Pacers F David West will miss at least the first three games of the regular season with a sprained right ankle; G George Hill will be out approximately three weeks with a left knee contusion, and G C.J. Watson is expected to miss at least two weeks with a bruised right foot. ... Indiana completed exhibition play with a 3-4 record and Philadelphia was 2-6, including 0-4 on the road. ... The 76ers also are short-handed with G Jason Richardson (left knee), G Michael Carter-Williams (right shoulder), F Jerami Grant (right ankle), C Joel Embiid (right foot) and F Luc Mbah a Moute (personal reasons) unavailable for duty in the regular-season opener. ... Indiana won the 2013-2014 season series with Philadelphia 3-0, including 2-0 in Indianapolis. ... Overall, the Pacers have won five of their past six meetings with the 76ers. ... Indiana has posted a winning record on its home floor during each of the past 25 seasons -- the longest current streak in the NBA.