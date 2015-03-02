Pacers ease past low-scoring 76ers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers were far from artistic Sunday -- they shot only 40.9 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from 3-point range -- but they didn’t have to be against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Guard George Hill scored 17 points, and center Roy Hibbert contributed 14 points, a season-best-tying 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in the Pacers’ 94-74 victory in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana, which won for the eighth time in 10 games and the 10th time in 14, finished the game on a 13-0 run, limiting the 76ers to four field goals on 22 fourth-quarter shots.

The 74 points represented the lowest total by a Pacers opponent this season.

Philadelphia’s 10 fourth-quarter points were the fewest scored against Indiana in any quarter this season. The 76ers’ 28 second-half points were the fewest in a half against the Pacers.

“It’s getting down towards the end of the season, and we know every game is important,” said Hibbert, whose team is trying to climb back into the playoff picture. “We just try to put a little more emphasis on everything now and how we go about our business. Tonight, I just tried to make smart plays yet be aggressive.”

Related Coverage Preview: 76ers at Pacers

Two Hibbert free throws with 6:17 to play gave Indiana an 83-74 lead. Hibbert’s field goal with 4:40 remaining pushed the advantage to 85-74, and forward Luis Scola’s jumper at 3:51 created an 87-74 cushion.

“Indiana just does a great job of overplaying, and we were not being aggressive,” said 76ers guard Jason Richardson, who made only four of 12 shots and scored 10 points. “We defended them well. We just could not score. That was the difference in the game.”

Scola finished with 15 points for Indiana, which outrebounded Philadelphia 53-47.

“It’s just a matter that at a couple of points in the game, we had a chance to put them away and couldn‘t,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “For whatever reason, we either missed a couple of open looks or had a couple of offensive mistakes. But I thought Roy was as active as he has been in weeks, and Scola has found a rhythm.”

The Pacers (25-34) built a 17-point, third-quarter lead before a 12-2 Philadelphia burst sliced the margin to 65-58 on a field goal by forward Robert Covington. Indiana regrouped a bit to extend the advantage to 73-64 with 12 minutes to go.

Covington had 12 points to lead Philadelphia (13-46). Guard Ish Smith added 11 points, and center Nerlens Noel contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Covington injured an elbow in the fourth quarter, but an X-ray was negative.

“We have kind of been put together recently, and because of that, we feel more vulnerable offensively than we do defensively,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We just don’t have any purpose offensively, and then when you have to play against Hibbert, he is just so big and physical.”

Indiana made only seven of 24 third-quarter shots but was outscored only 18-14 in the period. Covington scored 10 of Philadelphia’s points in the quarter.

Thanks to a 32-point second quarter, the Pacers stretched a 27-24 lead after one period to 59-46 through 24 minutes.

Guard Rodney Stuckey had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals in the second period, and Scola added seven points, two rebounds and two assists. Indiana made 13 of 24 second-quarter field goal attempts (54.2 percent).

Stuckey finished with 12 points despite 4-for-13 shooting.

For the game, Indiana shot 40.9 percent from the floor, and Philadelphia shot 34.5 percent.

NOTES: Pacers G C.J. Miles (sore foot) was replaced in the starting lineup by Damjan Rudez, who scored three points in 14 minutes. ... Pacers F Solomon Hill (illness) was listed as questionable but was in the starting lineup ... Since an 89-87 loss on Jan. 23 at Miami, Indiana is 10-4, including a pair of victories against Cleveland and a win over Golden State ... The Pacers played the second game in a four-game homestand. The New York Knicks visit Wednesday. Indiana is in the midst of eight games in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in a nine-game stretch ... While the 76ers rank near the bottom in most NBA categories, they do lead the league in steals per game (9.8) and are second in opponents’ turnovers per game (17.2) ... Indiana finished 3-1 against Philadelphia this season. ... The 76ers return home to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.