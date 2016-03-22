Pacers pull out victory over 76ers

INDIANAPOLIS -- With Chicago, Detroit and Washington closing ground in the Eastern Conference playoff chase, the Indiana Pacers desperately needed a victory Monday night against the NBA’s worst team -- the Philadelphia 76ers.

Indiana (37-33), which was coming off consecutive home-game losses to Toronto and Oklahoma City and is clinging to the No. 7 seed, was sloppy most of the way but got 15 points from Paul George and double-figure scoring from all five starters in a 91-75 victory in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“At this point, it’s all on us,” said George, who scored 45 in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma City. “We have to do a better job in this stretch of games. We came out a little complacent tonight, but it’s great we have 12 games to build toward the playoffs.”

The Pacers have seven home games among their remaining 12, including New Orleans (26-43) on Thursday night.

“This is the time of year you want everybody healthy, and that finally happened tonight,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “I also would hope that being in a playoff fight, complacency wouldn’t be an issue, no matter the opponent. We have to take care of our own business in this situation. Tonight, we made some shots, but overall, I thought we were disjointed offensively.”

Starters Monta Ellis (13 points), George Hill (12), Ian Mahinmi (12) and Myles Turner (10) scored in double figures.

Mahinmi added 10 rebounds.

“No matter the opponent, you have to impose your will and get a victory,” Turner said.

The Pacers improved to 14-0 this season when the opponent fails to reach 90 points. Indiana also ensured its 27th consecutive season with a winning record in home games.

“We relied on our defense tonight,” Mahinmi said, noting the 75 points allowed is Indiana’s best defensive effort this season. “We didn’t assume a victory.”

Hollis Thompson and Isaiah Canaan each scored 15 for Philadelphia, which lost its sixth in a row. Jerami Grant added 14 for the 76ers, who shot only 38.8 percent (31-for-80).

“We have played four games in five nights,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “We came in without Jahlil Okafor (knee injury), so we just tried to spin the game around to keep fresh legs as much as we could. They play well at home, and they did what they had to do to close out the game.”

Indiana, which enjoyed a 29-19 advantage in bench scoring, shot 43.2 percent (35-for-81).

A C.J, Miles 3-pointer and a Rodney Stuckey jumper extended the Indiana lead to 71-56 with 9:22 remaining. An Ellis field goal with 4:17 to go gave the Pacers an 82-69 advantage as the 76ers couldn’t maintain the fourth-quarter pressure.

Philadelphia (9-62) closed the gap to 55-53 midway through the third quarter, but the Pacers finished the quarter with a 5-0 run, including Ty Lawson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 66-56 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

“I thought we did a good job tonight except for at the end of quarters,” said 76ers veteran Carl Landry. “It seemed like the Pacers hit big shots at the end of every quarter. We made it tough on Paul George, but you can’t stop him. You can only try to contain him.”

Indiana used a 13-2 run to break away from an 8-8 tie to take an early 21-10 lead. The Pacers led 47-36 through 24 minutes, getting eight points each from Mahinmi and Ellis.

Indiana shot 42.2 percent from the field in the first half, including 5-for-13 from 3-point range.

Philadelphia shot only 34 percent before the break, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Thompson and Grant each scored eight points during the first half to lead the 76ers.

NOTES: Philadelphia played without F Robert Covington (concussion protocol) and F Richaun Holmes (right Achilles strain). ... The 76ers entered Monday’s game having lost five in a row and nine of 10. ... Philadelphia was 3-31 on the road before playing at Indiana. ... The Pacers came in 5-5 in

their last 10 games, including consecutive home losses to Toronto and Oklahoma City. ... Indiana came into Monday night’s action holding the No. 7 seed in the East, a half-game ahead of the Chicago Bulls. ... The Pacers are averaging 101.9 points after averaging 97.3 during the 2014-15 season. ... The 76ers rank second in the NBA in blocked shots at 8.2 per game. ... The Pacers are fourth in steals at 9.0. ... Indiana defeated the 76ers 112-85 on Nov. 18, 2015, in the season’s first meeting. ... The teams will play again on April 2 in Philadelphia.