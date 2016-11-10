EditorsNote: adds "overtime" to third graf

Pacers rally past 76ers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sometimes it is not easy for a professional athlete to play in his hometown.

While Indianapolis native and Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague is thrilled to be playing in the NBA only several miles from the home in which he grew up, the former Atlanta Hawks player was averaging only 11.3 points and shooting just 32.5 percent from the field through his first seven games as a Pacer.

But Wednesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Teague made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 10 free throws to score 30 points and add nine assists as the Pacers rallied for a 122-115 overtime victory against the winless Philadelphia 76ers (0-7), who now have lost 44 consecutive October and November regular-season games.

Paul George added 28 points, making 13 of 23 shots from the field to go with eight rebounds as Indiana (4-4) improved to 4-0 this season in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

George's jumper with 3.9 seconds remaining in regulation tied it at 109 and forced overtime after Philadelphia led by five with less than 1:30 remaining.

"We were desperate for a win," Teague said. "I was just trying to do whatever it took for us to come away with the victory. I just tried to play within the flow of the offense."

Al Jefferson added 18 points and Myles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds for Indiana, which shot 53.8 percent from the field (49 of 91).

Robert Covington led the 76ers with 23 points, Hollis Thompson scored 19 and Gerald Henderson had 17. Philadelphia shot 48.4 percent from the field (46 of 95).

Indiana coach Nate McMillan was eager to see Teague break out of a shooting slump.

"Tonight, Jeff was very aggressive," McMillan said. "He made lots of plays and communicated well. He is learning to play with these guys, and that's going to take some time.

"I also liked that we were more aggressive on defense, especially in overtime. We trusted each other and had fun playing this game."

Indiana outscored Philadelphia 30-24 in the third quarter to pull even at 84 with 12 minutes remaining.

Jefferson was 5 of 5 from the field in the third quarter, helping the Pacers shoot 66.7 percent from the floor (14 of 21). Covington was 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the quarter for the 76ers, who shot 55.6 percent (10 of 18).

Philadelphia led by as many as eight in the third quarter before Indiana fought back, thanks in large part to Jefferson.

Getting eight points from Henderson and seven from Thompson, Philadelphia outscored Indiana 34-23 in the second quarter to take a 60-54 halftime lead. The 76ers made 15 of 26 second-quarter shots from the floor (57.7 percent), including 4 of 5 from Henderson.

"We had a lot of balance in our scoring," Henderson said. "But we gave up a few too many points. We deserved to win the game, but we came up a little short."

Through two quarters, Henderson had 12 points, Covington 10 and Thompson nine. Philadelphia shot 54.2 percent from the field (26 of 48) during the first two quarters.

"They put out a bunch of veteran men that switched a lot and got stuck into is," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said of Indiana's ability to rally. "They put a lot of veteran athletes that can switch one through five, and that interrupted us."

George and Teague each scored 11 first-half points for the Pacers, who shot 51.2 percent during the first 24 minutes (21 of 41). Philadelphia outrebounded Indiana 21-18 in the opening half.

NOTES: The 76ers played without G Jerryd Bayless (left wrist soreness) and F/C Nerlens Noel (inflamed left knee plica). ... The Pacers were without G Rodney Stuckey (strained right hamstring). ... Philadelphia is 0-5 at home and Indiana is 0-4 on the road ... After six consecutive games with at least 20 points, Indiana F Paul George scored only 10 points in Monday's loss at Charlotte. ... The Pacers rank third in NBA field goal percentage (46.6 percent) and third in blocks (6.1). ... The 76ers rank fourth in blocks (6.0). ... From the beginning of the 2013-2014 season, Indiana has beaten Philadelphia nine times in 10 meetings. ... The Pacers won the season series last season 3-0. ... Indiana came in averaging 118.7 points in home games while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. ... The Pacers began a sequence in which they play nine of 11 games at home.