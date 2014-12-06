Preview: 76ers at Pistons

Detroit and Philadelphia have combined for four victories in 38 games this season, but one of them will be victorious Saturday night when the league’s bottom feeders meet for the first time this season. The 76ers snapped their 17-game losing streak to begin the season Wednesday in Minnesota but reverted back to their customary form in a 103-91 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday, falling to 0-11 at home. Beginning Saturday, the 76ers play three straight and 10 of their next 13 on the road.

The Pistons’ 10-game slide continued with a 109-102 overtime loss at Boston on Wednesday, just the fourth setback in the losing streak that has come by single digits. Greg Monroe broke out for 29 points off the bench and Andre Drummond had 27 and 14 rebounds, but Detroit’s guards offered little support to the big men. Brandon Jennings missed all 11 of his shots while backup D.J. Augustin was 0-for-6 for the league’s worst shooting team (40.6 percent).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TCN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE 76ers (1-18): Philadelphia continues to get some solid efforts from substitutes Robert Covington and K.J. McDaniels, who were two of six players in double figures Friday night. Covington scored a career-high 21 points after picking up 17 in the win at Minnesota while McDaniels had 11 points for his fifth consecutive double-digit effort. Meanwhile, starter Hollis Thompson has totaled eight points on 2-of-13 shooting over the last two games and could see a reduction in playing time.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-16): Jennings made comments last month that Detroit did not shoot enough in practice, a possible dig at first-year head coach Stan Van Gundy’s methods or the players’ work ethic, or both. Since returning from a thumb injury that robbed him of three games, the streaky Jennings is 8-for-40 from the field. Detroit’s current losing streak is tied for the seventh-longest in team history and four shy of matching the franchise’s worst slide.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia is last in the league in foul shooting (66.4 percent) while Detroit is 29th (68.3).

2. Sixers PG Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 19.5 points and 11.5 assists over a four-game stretch.

3. The Pistons have won four straight meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Pistons 97, 76ers 92