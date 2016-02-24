Preview: 76ers at Pistons

After ending a long losing streak on the road against the best team in the East, the Detroit Pistons look to topple the conference’s worst squad at home when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Following five straight losses - the last three to sub-.500 teams - the Pistons put it all together in a 96-88 victory at Cleveland on Monday.

Detroit’s first victory since Feb. 4 came hours after it was forced to void a three-team trade, and it was seen as the potential start of a turnaround. “[Monday night‘s] game is a prime example of how good we can be,” Marcus Morris - who had 14 points - told reporters. “It just felt different. Had been a long time.” The 76ers have lost five in a row and fell to 2-30 against the East with Tuesday’s 124-115 loss to Orlando. Opponents have averaged 122 points in the last four games for Philadelphia, which is 0-2 versus Detroit.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-48): Tuesday offered up an excellent example of what ails Philadelphia, which committed nine more turnovers than the Magic and hit 16 fewer free throws, two categories that have dogged the team all season. The Sixers entered the night last in the league in turnover differential (-2.5) and made free-throw differential (-5.2). Ish Smith (22 points) led six players in double figures against Orlando, hitting multiple 3-pointers for the first time since Jan. 14.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (28-29): Monday’s victory coincided with Tobias Harris’ first start since being traded to Detroit last week and he figures to remain in the lineup, especially with Anthony Tolliver out at least a couple of weeks with a knee injury. Harris has had no issues fitting in, averaging 17 points in his first three games with his new team. Center Andre Drummond produces no matter who’s around him, as he has 11 straight double-doubles, and two of his NBA-leading 48 have come in the Pistons’ two wins over Philadelphia.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons PG Reggie Jackson is averaging 24 points against the Sixers and has made 5-of-8 3-pointers in the two meetings.

2. 76ers PG T.J. McConnell left the loss to Orlando with a sprained right ankle.

3. Philadelphia entered Tuesday 27th in the NBA in field-goal percentage (43.6), while Detroit was 28th (43.5).

PREDICTION: Pistons 106, 76ers 97