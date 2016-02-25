Pistons 111, 76ers 91

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Tobias Harris had 22 points and eight rebounds and the Detroit Pistons handed Philadelphia its sixth consecutive loss in a 111-91 victory on Wednesday night at The Palace.

The power forward is averaging 18.3 points in four games since being acquired from Orlando last week.

The Pistons (29-29) had six players in double figures while winning their second straight after a season-high five-game losing streak.

Point guard Reggie Jackson contributed 17 points and five assists and small forward Reggie Bullock added a career-high 16 points. Center Andre Drummond notched his league-high 49th double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Small forward Marcus Morris supplied 13 points and a career-high eight assists and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in 11 points.

The Pistons played without their two top reserve forwards, rookie Stanley Johnson (sprained right shoulder) and Anthony Tolliver (sprained right knee).

Swingman Hollis Thompson scored19 points for the Sixers (8-49), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Power forward Jahlil Okafor added 13 points and point guard Kendall Marshall tossed in a season-high 12 for Philadelphia, which lost to Orlando 124-115 on Tuesday.

Detroit took control early and stormed to a 65-42 halftime lead. It was clearly the more aggressive team, scoring 19 second-chance points and 13 off turnovers.

Harris made all seven of his shots from the field while scoring 17 points.

The big surprise was Bullock, who had scored only six points all season. Getting a chance to play because of the injuries, Bullock fired in 11 points in 10 minutes.

Philadelphia’s only first-half highlight was small forward Robert Covington’s heave from the opposite foul line that banked in just before the first-quarter buzzer.

A Harris foul shot midway through the third quarter gave Detroit a 30-point lead at 76-46. Things were going so well for the Pistons that Drummond, the league’s worst free throw shooter, drained two foul shots to close out the third quarter to make it 85-59.

NOTES: PF Justin Harper, who signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day, was in uniform for Detroit. Harper, who was playing with the NBA Development League’s Los Angeles D-Fenders, had not appeared in a regular-season game since a 14-game stint with Orlando during the 2011-12 season. “In these kinds of situations, we’re looking for somebody who can step in and play right away,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said of Harper, who played on Detroit’s summer-league team. ... Sixers PG T.J. McConnell (right ankle sprain) missed the game. He was the only Philadelphia player who appeared in its previous 56 games. ... PG Ish Smith has 10 career 20-point games, all but one with the Sixers. ... Philadelphia has used 28 starting lineups, none more than nine games. ... Detroit won the first two meetings. The teams play once more in Philadelphia on March 12. ... The Pistons play seven of their next nine games on the road.