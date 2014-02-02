Offense leads Pistons to 113-96 win over 76ers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - There is just something about playing the Philadelphia 76ers that brings out the best in the offense of the Detroit Pistons.

Then again, the same can be said about a lot of teams in the NBA.

Five players scored in double-figures and three players had nights of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Pistons to a 113-96 win over 76ers on Saturday at The Palace.

Center Andre Drummond had 22 points and 14 rebounds, forward Greg Monroe had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Kyle Singler had 20 points and 10 rebounds to comprise the three players who had 20-10 nights for Detroit.

Guard Brandon Jennings scored 20 points and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 points for Detroit, which nearly bettered the 114 and 115 points it scored in the two prior meetings this season against Philadelphia.

The 76ers entered the game last in the NBA in points allowed at 109.9 points a game and gave up 100 or more points in a game for the 42nd time this season.

“This is the game we like to play,” Drummond said. “Not take as many jump shots and pound the ball inside.”

Detroit had four players score 20 points in a game for the first time since March 11, 2009 against New York.

With Drummond, Monroe and Singler each collecting double-digit rebounds and forward Josh Smith adding nine rebounds of his own to go along with nine points and seven assists, it led to Detroit having a 58-44 rebounding advantage over a smaller 76ers frontline.

Of those 58 rebounds, 23 were on the offensive end for Detroit.

“I think that is a strong suit of our game when we can offensive rebound like that,” Pistons head coach Mo Cheeks said. “We just have to do better at defensive rebounding.”

Tony Wroten, filling in for injured guard Michael Carter-Williams, who sat out the game with shoulder soreness, led five Philadelphia players in double-figures by scoring 18 points.

Guard Elliot Williams and forward Evan Turner each scored 15 points and forward Thaddeous Young added 14 points for Philadelphia (15-33), which dropped its second straight game.

The Pistons built a 57-49 lead at halftime and then blew the game open in the third quarter, going on a 16-2 run to take a 79-56 lead with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter.

“It is never at a level where it is acceptable when you have 36- and 32-point periods,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. “I thought how we started the second half was poor. We just were not in the game to start that second half.”

Detroit ended up making six shots from behind the 3-point line in the third quarter alone, eventually outscoring Philadelphia in the third, 36-21, to take a 93-70 lead into the fourth.

By the middle of the fourth quarter, the outcome of the game was anticlimactic and the teams went deep into their benches to play reserves.

“It’s definitely tough when you’re losing basketball games, but we can’t let that deter us from getting off the path in what we’re trying to do,” Young said. “We have to go out there and compete and remain focused. We have to stay positive and try to take the losses and turn them into wins.”

NOTES: The Pistons entered the game having not having won consecutive games since beating Philadelphia on Jan. 10 and Phoenix on Jan. 11. ... Detroit entered the game having won both previous meetings this season against the 76ers. Detroit won 115-100 at home on Dec. 1 before winning at Philadelphia on Jan. 10, 114-104. ... The game featured two of the four youngest rosters in the NBA. Philadelphia has the youngest roster with an average age of 23.9 years, while the Pistons are the fourth-youngest with an average age of 25.4 years on their roster. ... Pistons head coach Mo Cheeks, who came into the league as a player for the Sixers in 1978 when Larry O‘Brien was the NBA commissioner, complimented retiring NBA commissioner David Stern and the legacy he will leave behind after 30 years on the job. “It’s a lot more entertainment,” Cheeks said. “When I was coming in there wasn’t as much entertainment in terms of off the court. Now, there is a little more of everything, not just basketball. But it has changed for the better.”