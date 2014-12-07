Sixers beat Pistons in OT for win No. 2

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The Philadelphia 76ers are starting to get the hang of finishing games.

They opened the season with 17 losses but have now won two of three after limiting the reeling Detroit Pistons to one point in overtime for a 108-101 victory on Saturday night at The Palace.

Forward Robert Covington fired in a career-high 25 points off the bench in a matchup of teams with the NBA’s worst records.

Detroit (3-17), which has lost 11 straight, missed seven shots within three feet of the rim and four 3-pointers during overtime.

“I was pleased with our defense in that overtime,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said of his 2-18 team. “Our defense was tough. They didn’t have a basket in overtime and they had 18 points in the fourth period. For our young guys to learn how to close out a legitimate, close NBA game on the road was a fantastic experience for them and they delivered.”

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams delivered another unselfish performance, piling up 20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. He has 61 assists over the last five games, including nine in the Sixers’ breakthrough 85-77 win at Minnesota on Wednesday and 14 in their 103-91 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.

“We’re just building chemistry,” Carter-Williams said. “The guys are having a lot of confidence in their shot. I‘m on them pretty hard if they don‘t, if they hesitate. I‘m telling them to shoot the ball with confidence because we have some good shooters.”

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute added 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds as the Sixers out-rebounded the league’s seventh-best rebounding team 53-47. Guard Hollis Thompson chipped in 13 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds left in regulation.

“We’re on a great little run,” Carter-Williams said. “We played OKC tough and came up a little short but we wanted to build off that coming into this game. It was a back-to-back, we had tired legs and we did a great job of toughing it out. That’s what it’s about. When you have back-to-back games, most of it is who’s tougher and who’s going to make the hustle plays at the end of the game.”

Forward Josh Smith had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Detroit. Forward Kyle Singler supplied 21 points and forward Greg Monroe added 15 off the bench for the Pistons, who clinched their worst 20-game start in franchise history. They have gotten off to 4-16 starts in three other seasons, most recently in 2011-12.

Coach Stan Van Gundy was baffled by his team’s inability to convert in overtime.

“We had the ball in the restricted area shooting at point-blank range and we couldn’t get the ball in the basket,” he said. “I don’t have an answer for that. They’re athletic guys and they’re all coming in blocking shots but when you’re taking the ball to the rim as a big guy, you’re doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Detroit has also lost eight straight at home, with its last win at The Palace coming against Milwaukee in Nov. 7.

“You just have to be able to have some mental focus, no matter what a person says to you,” Smith said. “You have to be able to know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and try to push through all those adversities.”

Neither side scored in overtime until Detroit guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:37 left. Sixers center Henry Sims hit a jumper that proved to be the game-winner with 1:57 left. Forward Nerlens Noel made it 104-101 with a 5-foot shot with 29.9 seconds left.

Caldwell-Pope missed two shots and Carter-Williams hit two free throws to put the game away.

NOTES: Detroit’s last losing streak that went beyond 10 games was in 2009-10, when it had streaks of 11 and 13 consecutive defeats. The franchise record losing streak is 14 games. ... Pistons PF Greg Monroe came off the bench for the fourth straight game, even though the team has shot 36.4 percent from the field since coach Stan Van Gundy went with a smaller lineup. “It hasn’t had the desired results,” Van Gundy said. “The idea was to get a little more shooting on the perimeter.” ... Philadelphia SG Tony Wroten (right knee sprain) missed his fifth consecutive game and PG Alexey Shved (left hip flexor strain) sat out for the third straight time. Coach Brett Brown said Wroten might return Wednesday at Atlanta. ... The Sixers began a stretch of 10 road games in a 13-game span. ... Detroit won three of the four games against the 76ers last season.