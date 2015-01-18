Pistons keep rolling with 107-89 win

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The lack of a go-to scorer has not prevented the Detroit Pistons from getting back in the playoff hunt.

They have been taking turns playing the starring role while winning 11 of their last 13 games. Forward Kyle Singler and Anthony Tolliver stepped to the forefront on Saturday night when Singler fired in a career-high six 3-pointers and Tolliver scored a season-high 16 points in Detroit’s 107-89 thumping of the Philadelphia 76ers at The Palace.

“We have been able to find different ways to win and we’re finding different people on given nights,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’re getting a lot of people involved in helping us win games and that’s a positive thing.”

The Pistons have five players averaging double figures and that list doesn’t include Singler or Tolliver.

Singler, Detroit’s starting small forward, finished with a game-high 20 points. His previous high of five 3-pointers was set against Memphis on Nov. 15.

“Kyle was on fire,” Van Gundy said. “He’s been shooting the ball real well lately, so we have a lot of confidence in him.”

Tolliver, a reserve who was acquired last month from Phoenix, is averaging 11 points in the last three games.

“He’s right around 40 percent as a 3-point shooter normally and he’s been struggling a little bit from three,” Van Gundy said. “Tonight, he got it going. He’s solid, he plays really, really hard and he’s a great professional. We knew it wouldn’t generate a lot of buzz, but we knew it was a good, solid pickup for us.”

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tossed in 17 points for the Pistons (16-25), who are just one game out of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot after starting the season 5-23.

Detroit reserve shooting guard Jodie Meeks had 15 points and power forward Greg Monroe added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Brandon Jennings, who scored on a season-high 37 points at Indiana on Friday, chipped in 10 points and six assists.

“It’s not a one-man team,” said Pistons guard D.J. Augustin, who had 10 of Detroit’s 27 assists. “We have a team full of guys that play together and want to win and want to see each other play well. When we go out there, it’s anybody’s night. As long as we win, we’re all happy for each other.”

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams supplied 15 points and six assists for Philadelphia (8-32). Forward Henry Sims contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Sixers posted their first double-digit win of the season over New Orleans on Friday.

“You want young guys being able to learn from this,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “To back up a good win at home and to win two in a row on the road, it’s hard. It’s hard winning in the NBA and we didn’t have the ability to do it tonight.”

The Pistons jumped to a 56-37 halftime lead, equaling their biggest halftime advantage of the season.

The Sixers used a 15-4 run midway through the third quarter to cut their deficit to 10 at 66-56. They couldn’t sustain it because of Singler’s hot shooting. He made his fifth 3-pointer of the game for a 76-60 Pistons lead, then finished off the quarter with a steal and another 3-pointer to make it 81-62.

“We had a lot of wasted possessions and playing a team like that, you can’t have wasted possessions,” Carter-Williams said. “You have to come up with something (better).”

NOTES: The Pistons are second-to-last in the NBA in free throw shooting at 69.6 percent but have exceeded that figure the past eight games. With the December release of PF Josh Smith, C Andre Drummond is their only subpar free throw shooter. ... “We have several guys in the 90 percent range and guys in the 80 percent range, so most of the people we put on the floor are good free throw shooters,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. ... Sixers PG Tony Wroten (right knee sprain) did not travel with the team. ... Pistons PF Greg Monroe has 43 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since 2011-12, second only to Cleveland SF LeBron James (44) in the Eastern Conference. ... The Sixers have had 12 undrafted players on their roster this season, an NBA record. ... Philadelphia was 6-8 in its past 14 games after a 2-23 start. “Even with our roster, I really feel every game we play, we can steal a win,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.