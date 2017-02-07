Morris, Pistons cruise past 76ers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Stan Van Gundy wanted to see more intensity from his starting unit after halftime, particularly from his floor leader Reggie Jackson.

The Pistons coach hasn't gotten what he's asked for often enough this season but this time his team delivered.

Detroit opened the second half on a 27-10 run and cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 113-96 on Monday night at The Palace.

"Where we really made a step forward was we've really not played well lately to start the third quarter," he said. "Tonight, we were really, really good, so I was really happy with our starting group coming out at the start of the third quarter."

The Pistons only scored 14 third-quarter points in a loss at Indiana on Saturday.

Van Gundy asked Jackson to change his halftime routine and it seemed to help, as Jackson made a pair of 3-point shots and dished out three assists during the third-quarter outburst.

"I talked to him and said, 'I just don't think you're starting the second half with great energy. You need to look at what you're doing and change that,'" Van Gundy said. "He did, to his credit. He didn't just blow it off. He tried to take a different approach."

Jackson wouldn't go into specifics about those changes or how it might help him going forward.

"It's only one game," said Jackson, who finished with 14 points and six assists. "We'll see. I don't base thing off just one time happening."

Marcus Morris led seven Detroit players in double figures with 19 points. Morris, who scored a career-best 36 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Detroit's last home game, also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists Monday.

Pistons center Andre Drummond collected his 33rd double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds. The Pistons scored 66 points in the paint and outrebounded the Sixers 60-41. Detroit tied a season high for rebounds.

"Attacking with force and not putting up soft shots," Drummond said of the inside dominance. "When we go in there, you go up there tough, not look for fouls and try to finish the play. We did a good job of really attacking and trying to finish everything."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aron Baynes and Jon Leuer added 12 points apiece for Detroit (24-28). Ish Smith scored 11.

Jahlil Okafor's 16 points led Philadelphia (18-33). Dario Saric supplied 13 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Robert Covington tossed in 11 points.

The Sixers, who won on the Pistons' home floor 97-79 on Dec. 11, have lost four straight and six of their past seven.

"They're a physical team. That's what they do," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "When you look at the veterans on the team, I respect the toughness. I respect that group. Their starters really did a heck of a job on our starting group."

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who has a left knee contusion, did not make the trip. He has not played the past six games.

The Pistons outscored the Sixers 31-19 during the second quarter to gain a 55-46 halftime lead. Morris led all scorers with 12 first-half points.

Detroit's run to start the second half turned the game into a romp.

Caldwell-Pope made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions early in the third to extend the lead to 67-52. A three-point play by Morris and a Jackson triple made it a 20-point game.

When Jackson made another long-distance shot after an ankle-breaking move to free himself from T.J. McConnell, Detroit was up 82-56. The Pistons carried an 89-67 lead into the fourth.

"It seemed like in the third quarter we couldn't make a shot, couldn't get a stop, and kept turning the ball over," Okafor said. "It really just felt like there was a lid on the rim."

NOTES: Pistons SG Reggie Bullock missed the game due to an illness. ... Reports surfaced Monday that the Sixers were discussing a deal that would send PF/C Jahlil Okafor to New Orleans. Coach Brett Brown addresses the trade rumors with his players. "We talk freely. There's an open conversation with all my guys," he said. "Rumors are rampant, always. In some ways, it's an inverted compliment that people mention your name. A week-and-a-half ago, Cleveland was (reportedly) interested in T.J. McConnell." ... The Pistons have an NBA-high 11 players on the roster who have NBA Development League experience. ... The Sixers have used 20 lineups this season, in large part because 11 players have missed games due to injury or illness. ... The teams face each other once more this season at Philadelphia on March 4.