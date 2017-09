F Nerlens Noel, a local product playing in front of family and friends in Boston, had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

C Jahlil Okafor, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, wound up with 26 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during his NBA debut Wednesday. He was 10-for-16 from the floor but committed eight of the 76ers’ 24 turnovers.