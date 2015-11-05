Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Robert Covington did not travel to Milwaukee for Wednesday night’s game after reinjuring his right knee. He missed the first two games of the season and then scored four points in 22 minutes on Monday night, only to tweak the knee during practice on Tuesday.

PG Phil Pressey signed with the 76ers on Wednesday with a hardship relief exception. The Sixers’ only had healthy point guards before the arrival of Pressey are Isaiah Canaan and T.J. McConnell. In 125 career appearances in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Pressey averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 assists and one steal per game. The 24-year-old was waived by the Celtics in July but signed with the Portland Trail Blazers later that month. He made four preseason appearances for the Blazers. Before joining the 76ers, Pressey signed with the Idaho Stampede of the NBA Developmental League three days earlier.

C/F Lavoy Allen started in place of C Ian Mahinmi, who is battling a sore lower back.