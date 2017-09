C Jahlil Okafor approached Brett Brown recently and asked the coach to stay on him to make him a better defensive rebounder. Brown said it’s the first time a player asked that of him in 30-plus years.

F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant Bryant in suburban Philadelphia, made his first career start on Friday night. Hollis-Jefferson was a 1-year-old when Bryant went from Lower Merion (Pa.) High School to the Lakers in 1996.