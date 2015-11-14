FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 15, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nerlens Noel had 13 points and 11 boards Friday.

C Jahlil Okafor, who came in averaging 20.6 points in his first eight NBA games, scored only six points on 3 of 18 shooting but was upbeat about what he considered a learning experience.

G T.J. McConnell leads all NBA rookies in assists entering Friday’s action. He entered Friday’s game averaging 8.3 assists per contest, good for fifth in the league overall.

F Christian Wood topped the Sixers with 15 points Friday.

F/C Spencer Hawes (right ankle sprain) was available to play Friday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.