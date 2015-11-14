Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Nerlens Noel had 13 points and 11 boards Friday.

C Jahlil Okafor, who came in averaging 20.6 points in his first eight NBA games, scored only six points on 3 of 18 shooting but was upbeat about what he considered a learning experience.

G T.J. McConnell leads all NBA rookies in assists entering Friday’s action. He entered Friday’s game averaging 8.3 assists per contest, good for fifth in the league overall.

F Christian Wood topped the Sixers with 15 points Friday.

F/C Spencer Hawes (right ankle sprain) was available to play Friday night.