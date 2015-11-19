FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
November 19, 2015 / 3:19 AM / in 2 years

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Joel Embiid, who underwent a second surgery on his right foot in August and will miss his second straight season, consulted Wednesday with retired NBA C Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who missed an entire season (and the majority of two others) with foot problems. Ilgauskas played 10 productive seasons after recovering -- all but one with Cleveland -- and 11 in all. "They seem to be developing a pretty cool relationship," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "His story is real, and it really resonates with Joel on the pitfalls of it all, the mental side of it all and the discipline to take care of your body, to get back on the court." Brown also said Embiid is doing "fantastic" in his recovery and that there has been "a real progression in his maturity."

C Joel Embiid, who underwent a second surgery on his right foot in August and will miss his second consecutive season, consulted Wednesday with retired NBA C Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who missed an entire season (and the majority of two others) with foot problems. Ilgauskas played 10 productive seasons after recovering -- all but one with Cleveland -- and 11 in all. “They seem to be developing a pretty cool relationship,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “His story is real, and it really resonates with Joel on the pitfalls of it all, the mental side of it all and the discipline to take care of your body, to get back on the court.” Brown also said Embiid is doing “fantastic” in his recovery and that there has been “a real progression in his maturity.”

