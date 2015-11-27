FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 28, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jahlil Okafor was involved in an altercation with a heckler outside a Boston bar on Wednesday night. Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, punched a man, who was knocked to the ground and was out cold during a scuffle after an argument. TMZ Sports posted video of the incident that occurred in front of Storyville Boston nightclub. The 6-foot-11 Okafor, in town with the 76ers after a loss to the Celtics earlier in the evening, was shown in the video tumbling to the ground as a man tried to punch him in the back of the head. The skirmish broke up and no arrests were made, but Okafor could face a suspension from the NBA. According to TMZ, Okafor said he and a teammate were being heckled and he was trying to protect the two.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.