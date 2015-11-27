Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Jahlil Okafor was involved in an altercation with a heckler outside a Boston bar on Wednesday night. Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, punched a man, who was knocked to the ground and was out cold during a scuffle after an argument. TMZ Sports posted video of the incident that occurred in front of Storyville Boston nightclub. The 6-foot-11 Okafor, in town with the 76ers after a loss to the Celtics earlier in the evening, was shown in the video tumbling to the ground as a man tried to punch him in the back of the head. The skirmish broke up and no arrests were made, but Okafor could face a suspension from the NBA. According to TMZ, Okafor said he and a teammate were being heckled and he was trying to protect the two.