Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Nerlens Noel scored 14 points and added nine rebounds as the 76ers beat the Lakers for their first win of the season. Noel returned after missing the two previous games with a sore right knee.

F Robert Covington scored 23 points as the Sixers beat the Lakers 103-91 to win for the first time in 19 games this season. Covington made half his 16 shots and went 5-for-11 from 3-point range. “This feels good,” he said, “to finally put it together -- come out, play a full 48 (minutes).”

F Jerami Grant contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots for the 76ers, who beat the Lakers for their first win of the season.