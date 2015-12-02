FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 3, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nerlens Noel scored 14 points and added nine rebounds as the 76ers beat the Lakers for their first win of the season. Noel returned after missing the two previous games with a sore right knee.

F Robert Covington scored 23 points as the Sixers beat the Lakers 103-91 to win for the first time in 19 games this season. Covington made half his 16 shots and went 5-for-11 from 3-point range. “This feels good,” he said, “to finally put it together -- come out, play a full 48 (minutes).”

F Jerami Grant contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots for the 76ers, who beat the Lakers for their first win of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.