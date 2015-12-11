FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jahlil Okafor finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Philadelphia’s loss at Brooklyn. It was Okafor’s seventh game with at least 20 points and sixth double-double. “You can see with all the stuff that’s been going on in his life, inevitably there is a weight on him,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I just feel like he played with a bounce tonight.”

G T.J. McConnell scored a career-best 17 points, hitting three of four 3-pointers while the rest of the Sixers were a combined 1-for-27 from beyond the arc in a loss at Brooklyn.

G Tony Wroten made his first start since Jan. 3 and was limited to 16 minutes five days after returning from missing 10 1/2 months with a partially torn right ACL.

