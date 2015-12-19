Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Jahlil Okafor had 20 points and five rebounds. Some of Okafor’s statistics came at the end of the fourth quarter.

F Christian Wood was sent to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League, the team announced Friday. This is Wood’s third assignment to Delaware this season. He has played in 14 games for the 76ers this season and averaged 3.6 points.

F Christian Wood was assigned to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League on Friday. It’s the rookie’s third assignment to Delaware this season.