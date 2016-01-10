Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Jahlil Okafor has produced at least 20 points 14 times this season, the most by any rookie. In addition, Okafor has reached double figures in scoring on 31 occasions.

C Jahlil Okafor has produced at least 20 points 14 times this season, the most by any rookie. In addition, Okafor has reached double figures in scoring on 32 occasions.

G T.J. McConnell leads all rookies in steals with 50.

PF Elton Brand remains inactive since being signed. Brand said he hopes to return to the lineup “in about a week.”

F Elton Brand remains inactive. Brand said he hoped to return to the lineup in about a week.