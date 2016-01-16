FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2016 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Robert Covington scored 25 points, his second-highest total of the season, to lead Philadelphia in an overtime loss to Chicago.

G/F Nik Stauskas left the game in the second half with a bruised left shoulder and did not return. He finished with 12 points in 39 minutes.

G Ish Smith had 24 points and eight assists. He nailed a 3-pointer to cut the gap to two with 1:04 left in overtime, but his potential game-tying layup with 25 seconds remaining spilled off the rim.

G E‘Twaun Moore scored seven of his 14 points in overtime, lifting the Bulls to a 115-11 victory over the 76ers on Thursday.

