Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 28, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nerlens Noel contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals Tuesday.

F Robert Covington added 19 points for Philadelphia, which is 4-17 at home, also the worst mark in the league.

G Nik Stauskas had 15 points for Philadelphia, which is 4-17 at home, also the worst mark in the league.

C Jahlil Okafor was out Tuesday against Phoenix, and he also not play Wednesday in Detroit because of illness.

G Isaiah Canaan left the game late in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle and did not return.

G Ish Smith, acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 24, scored six of his 20 points in a late-game flurry as the Sixers held off the Phoenix Suns 113-103 in a meeting of two of the NBA’s worst teams.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
