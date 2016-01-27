Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Nerlens Noel contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals Tuesday.

F Robert Covington added 19 points for Philadelphia, which is 4-17 at home, also the worst mark in the league.

G Nik Stauskas had 15 points for Philadelphia, which is 4-17 at home, also the worst mark in the league.

C Jahlil Okafor was out Tuesday against Phoenix, and he also not play Wednesday in Detroit because of illness.

G Isaiah Canaan left the game late in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle and did not return.

G Ish Smith, acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 24, scored six of his 20 points in a late-game flurry as the Sixers held off the Phoenix Suns 113-103 in a meeting of two of the NBA’s worst teams.