Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Jahlil Okafor is being tried at power forward on defense. “We’ve talked freely about it amongst our group, and so that’s my job,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “That’s what we’re about. We get a look at different things. It’s never perfect, but what is most imperfect is not trying it, so try it we will.”

C Jahlil Okafor had 22 points and a season-high 17 rebounds as the Sixers snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Nets on Saturday. “I just think everybody was engaged. We really were ashamed with how we played yesterday, particularly the first quarter, Okafor said.”

PG Ish Smith (ankle) is expected to be available for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.