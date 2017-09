C Joel Anthony, who was acquired by the Houston Rockets from the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, was acquired by Philadelphia along with a 2017 second-round pick from Houston as part of the multi-team trade that included the 76ers sending the rights to Chukwudiebere Maduabum to the Rockets. The 33-year-old Anthony appeared in 13 games for the Pistons this season and has averaged 2.2 points in 465 career games for the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Pistons.