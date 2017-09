PG Phil Pressey signed a 10-day contract with the Suns. Pressey, in his third NBA season, averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 assists in 14 games with the 76ers earlier this season. He also averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 assists in 25 games with the Idaho Stampede of the NBA Development League. In 125 previous NBA games, Pressey has averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 assists in 13.9 minutes with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Pressey, 25, is the son of former NBA player Paul Pressey.