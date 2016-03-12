FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nerlens Noel added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Sixers, who improved to 9-56.

F Robert Covington was injured in the third quarter Friday. Covington was strapped to a backboard by medical personnel and taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital, where he was being evaluated for a possible neck injury. Sixers coach Brett Brown described it as “precautionary stuff” after the game, but had no further update.

F Jerami Grant was injured in the third quarter Friday. He was evaluated for a possible concussion.

F Richaun Holmes was lost with a strained right Achilles in the third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
