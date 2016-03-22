Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

SF Robert Covington (concussion protocol) and PF Richaun Holmes (right Achilles strain) are likely to suit up Wednesday when the 76ers take on the Nuggets in Denver, coach Brett Brown said.

F Robert Covington (concussion protocol) sat out Monday’s game.

C Joel Embiid will spend the next few weeks in Qatar rehabbing his twice-injure, twice-surgically repaired right foot. According to the 76ers, the trip to Aspetar, a well-respected orthopedic and sports medicine facility in Doha, was previously scheduled.

F Jerami Grant is just 9-for-32 from the field (28.1 percent) in three games back since recovering from a concussion. He was 3-for-12 for 11 points Sunday against Boston.

PF Jahlil Okafor will undergo surgery Tuesday on his torn right meniscus. The small tear will be repaired in Florida.

F Richaun Holmes (right Achilles strain) sat out Monday’s game.

F Carl Landry scored 26 points, grabbed eight boards, five on the offensive end, and allowed the Sixers to stay within single digits of the Celtics throughout a good portion of the fourth quarter.