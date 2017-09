C Nerlens Noel finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 76ers’ loss at Toronto on Tuesday.

G Robert Covington shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range in the second quarter Tuesday at Toronto. He finished 6-for-10 from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 24 points.

F Elton Brand was available off the bench for possibly the final game of his 17-year NBA career on Wednesday night. Brand, 37, hinted at retirement in recent weeks but has not announced a final decision.