Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Nerlens Noel underwent surgery on his inflamed plica in his left knee. The 76ers did not divulge a timetable for the 22-year-old Noel, who missed his entire first season after having surgery on the same knee. Noel had been sidelined with a left groin strain since Oct. 6 and was previously ruled out of Wednesday's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season, Noel averaged 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

F Ben Simmons said before Wednesday's season opener against Oklahoma City that a screw was inserted in his fractured right foot during his recent surgery, and while there is no timetable for his return, neither has there been any discussion of him sitting out the entire season. "Somebody put that out there," he said, "But I'll come back when I'm ready." Reports have indicated that Simmons will be out until at least January.