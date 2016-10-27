FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
October 27, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 10 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nerlens Noel underwent surgery on his inflamed plica in his left knee. The 76ers did not divulge a timetable for the 22-year-old Noel, who missed his entire first season after having surgery on the same knee. Noel had been sidelined with a left groin strain since Oct. 6 and was previously ruled out of Wednesday's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season, Noel averaged 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

F Ben Simmons said before Wednesday's season opener against Oklahoma City that a screw was inserted in his fractured right foot during his recent surgery, and while there is no timetable for his return, neither has there been any discussion of him sitting out the entire season. "Somebody put that out there," he said, "But I'll come back when I'm ready." Reports have indicated that Simmons will be out until at least January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.