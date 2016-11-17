Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Joel Embiid is expected to return against the Timberwolves and coach Brett Brown said that has nothing to do with the fact that the game will be nationally televised. "It's just the rhythm that the medical staff has put him on," he said.

C Joel Embiid is expected to play Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Embiid's absence for the home game before leaving for a road trip caught some by surprise. "It's just the rhythm that the medical staff has put him on," coach Brett Brown said. "And I think you look back -- back-to-back-type games and those types of things, with the time in between, they felt like ... if we had a choice, this game was going to be it. So I follow the marching orders of smarter people than myself."

C Jahlil Okafor, who is coming off knee surgery, is expected to rest Thursday in Minnesota.

C Jahlil Okafor, who scored 19 points before fouling out Wednesday, is expected to play 16 to 20 minutes Thursday. "It was my teammates talking to me, Coach Brown challenging me before the game to attack, be aggressive, make good decisions; and it really benefited me," Okafor said.

F Richaun Holmes made a critical 3-pointer with just over a minute left as the Sixers held off the Washington Wizards 109-102. Holmes took a pass from Gerald Henderson in the left corner and nailed his second 3-pointer of the game and his fifth in nine attempts this season. He finished with eight points while playing over 19 minutes. "We've been talking about picking my spots," he said. "I thought that was a pretty good spot to pick."

F Ersan Ilyasova, making his first start in eight games with the Sixers, notched 16 points. Ilyasova notched eight points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers.

G Jerryd Bayless, who has yet to play this season because of a sore left wrist, spent two days scrimmaging with the Delaware 87ers, and returned to the Sixers on Wednesday. Bayless and coach Brett Brown both said there is no timetable for his return, though Bayless previously said he hopes to be back by the end of the month.