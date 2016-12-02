Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F/C Nerlens Noel was recalled by Philadelphia from the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League on Thursday. The subject of trade rumors, the 6-foot-11, 228-pound Noel has yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. For the time being, Noel is expected to vie for playing time with fellow high draft picks Joel Embiid (No. 3 in 2014) and Jahlil Okafor (No. 3 in 2015).

C Joel Embiid was named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month on Thursday. Embiid is averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 12 games -- the first rookie since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93 to hit those marks. He scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games and led the 76ers to four wins in November.