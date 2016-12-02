FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 3, 2016 / 3:56 AM / 9 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Nerlens Noel was recalled by Philadelphia from the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League on Thursday. The subject of trade rumors, the 6-foot-11, 228-pound Noel has yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. For the time being, Noel is expected to vie for playing time with fellow high draft picks Joel Embiid (No. 3 in 2014) and Jahlil Okafor (No. 3 in 2015).

C Joel Embiid was named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month on Thursday. Embiid is averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 12 games -- the first rookie since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93 to hit those marks. He scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games and led the 76ers to four wins in November.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.