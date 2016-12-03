FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
December 4, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 9 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C-F Nerlens Noel, who has yet to play this season after undergoing minor surgery on his left knee in late October, was sent to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League so he could take part in practice. He was recalled later in the day.

F Robert Covington left the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained left knee. He did not return.

C Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Philadelphia, which hadn't played since losing Monday night in Toronto.

C Jahlil Okafor added 16 points and 13 boards for the Sixers.

G Jerryd Bayless missed his third straight game with a sore left wrist.

