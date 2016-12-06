FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 7, 2016 / 4:12 AM / 9 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Joel Embiid contributed 16 points and five blocked shots for Philadelphia.

G-F Nik Stauskas made his second start of the season in place of F Robert Covington (knee). Stauskas finished with two points on 1-of-7 shooting in nearly 35 minutes, and is just 4-of-24 over his last three games.

F Dario Saric and F Ersan Ilyasova finished with 17 points apiece Monday, with each adding eight rebounds.

PG Sergio Rodriguez scored a season-high 17 points for Philadelphia, which lost its seventh straight.

