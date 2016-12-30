FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 31, 2016 / 5:18 AM / 8 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Nerlens Noel had season highs in both points (14) and minutes played (22) on Thursday in a loss at Utah. His role has been limited after falling out of the Sixers' rotation because of injuries earlier in the season. "I felt all right," Noel said. "I went through some stretches where I was able to keep it up, especially in this altitude and getting up and down. I thought Coach (Brett Brown) did a good job of keeping his eye on me."

C Joel Embiid (rest) did not play Thursday at Utah.

G Gerald Henderson (left hip) did not play Thursday at Utah.

F Ersan Ilyasova had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Philadelphia in a loss at Utah on Thursday. Ilyasova has made at least one 3-pointer in 28 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA this season.

