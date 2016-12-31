FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
January 1, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 8 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Joel Embiid had 23 points and the 76ers beat Denver 124-122 on Friday night. Embiid sat out Thursday's loss at Utah and looked fresh against the Nuggets.

C Jahlil Okafor was dressed and available Friday but coach Brett Brown tried to avoid using him due to left hamstring soreness.

G T.J. McConnell tied a career high with 17 points and also had eight assists for the Sixers (8-24), who escaped at the end to stop a four-game skid.

F Richaun Holmes is in the concussion protocol and sat out Friday's game.

G Gerald Henderson missed his second straight game Friday with left hip soreness.

F Ersan Ilyasova had 23 and 13 rebounds and the 76ers beat Denver 124-122 on Friday night.

G Sergio Rodriguez sat out Friday's game with sprained his left ankle suffered against Utah on Thursday.

G Sergio Rodriguez sprained his left ankle against Utah on Thursday.

