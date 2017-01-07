Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Joel Embiid, whose minutes were to be limited because he had been sick Thursday, was a beast through most of 26 minutes, with 23 points and eight rebounds Friday.

G T.J. McConnell had a career-high 17 of his team's 30 assists on 37 baskets.

F Ben Simmons, who has yet to make his NBA debut as he rehabs a broken right foot, traveled with the Sixers for the first time but still hasn't been cleared for full contact. He worked out before Friday night's game.

G Gerald Henderson had 18 points for the Sixers.

F Ersan Ilyasova, who went 8 of 21 from the floor and 4 of 14 from 3-point range, missed two key shots for the Sixers (9-24), the second an airball 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Ilyasova finished with 20 points.