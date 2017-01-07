FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 8, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 7 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Joel Embiid, whose minutes were to be limited because he had been sick Thursday, was a beast through most of 26 minutes, with 23 points and eight rebounds Friday.

G T.J. McConnell had a career-high 17 of his team's 30 assists on 37 baskets.

F Ben Simmons, who has yet to make his NBA debut as he rehabs a broken right foot, traveled with the Sixers for the first time but still hasn't been cleared for full contact. He worked out before Friday night's game.

G Gerald Henderson had 18 points for the Sixers.

F Ersan Ilyasova, who went 8 of 21 from the floor and 4 of 14 from 3-point range, missed two key shots for the Sixers (9-24), the second an airball 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Ilyasova finished with 20 points.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.