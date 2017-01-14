FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 15, 2017 / 3:47 AM / 7 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nerlens Noel contributed six points and four blocks in 20 minutes Friday.

C Joel Embiid collected 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, and the Philadelphia defense limited the Hornets to 32.9-percent shooting -- just a tick above Charlotte's season low of 32.7 percent -- while forcing 19 turnovers, the visitors' season high.

F Dario Saric added 15 points for the Sixers, who overcame 23 turnovers of their own.

F Richaun Holmes was sent to its NBA Development League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers.

F Ersan Ilyasova finished with 12 points Friday.

