Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Robert Covington's 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds remaining lifted the Sixers over the Portland Trail Blazers 93-92 on Friday night, their sixth victory in seven games and eighth in 10. Covington's shot was the third by a Sixer this season that has put them ahead in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime, according to ESPN Stats and Information. No other team in the league has done it that often.

C Joel Embiid, the Sixers' leading scorer and rebounder, hyperextended his left knee while landing after a dunk with 6:57 left in the third quarter. He left the game but later returned, en route to an 18-point, 10-rebound, five-assist night.

F Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 24 points for Philadelphia Friday.