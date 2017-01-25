Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Nerlens Noel, making his first start of the season while Joel Embiid rested his bruised left knee, collected a season-high 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots as the Sixers rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Clippers 121-110 Tuesday.

C Joel Embiid (bruised left knee) sat out the Tuesday game vs. the Clippers, and he will not play Wednesday when the Sixers visit Milwaukee.

C Jahlil Okafor did not play Tuesday against the Clippers because of a sore right knee.

F Richaun Holmes matched his career high of 18 points in Philadelphia's win over the Clippers on Tuesday. Holmes, a second-year forward, appeared in his 23rd game of the season, and just his second since Dec. 14. While talented, he has often been lost in the frontcourt shuffle. He has also been sent to the NBA Development League on three occasions.

F Ben Simmons, who has been out all season with a broken right foot, played one-on-one on Sunday at about 80 percent speed, according to coach Brett Brown. Brown said there is no timetable for Simmons to begin playing four-on-four or five-on-five, and a team spokesman said there is no timetable for the rookie's return.