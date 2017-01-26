FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 7 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nerlens Noel scored 16 points-- including a mid-range jumper with 15 seconds to play -- to pave the way for a 114-109 victory over the Bucks; Philadelphia's 10th in the last 12 games.

C Joel Embiid was not scheduled to join the team on the trip to Milwaukee as he's still not playing both ends of back-to-back sets but is also dealing with a left knee contusion. Okafor has knee soreness and is day to day.

PG T.J. McConnell finished with seven points but dished out 13 assists.

G Gerald Henderson scored 20 points Wednesday

