Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Robert Covington registered 21 points and 12 rebounds in Philadelphia's loss at Chicago on Sunday.

C Joel Embiid didn't make the trip to Chicago to rest a sore knee. Embiid is expected to play in the finale of the Sixers' back-to-back set at home Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

G T.J. McConnell finished with 14 points and 12 assists Sunday in the 76ers' loss at Chicago.

F Ersan Ilyasova led all scorers with 31 points and added 11 rebounds in Philadelphia's loss at Chicago on Sunday. "Ilyasova was really special tonight," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "We needed his scoring and toughness. With the bench down, he really did it for us tonight."