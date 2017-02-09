FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2017 / 3:13 AM / 6 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Robert Covington finished with 18 points Wednesday.

C Joel Embiid (bone bruise, left knee) worked out Tuesday and early Wednesday. He is scheduled to work out again Thursday, while the team travels to face the Orlando Magic. "I believe we're going to see him, not too far away," coach Brett Brown said.

C Joel Embiid sat out for the seventh straight game, and the 10th time in the last 11. He has a bone bruise of the left knee, and will also be held out of Thursday's game in Orlando.

C Jahil Okafor had 20 points to lead Philadelphia, which lost its fifth straight and seventh in the last eight.

F Dario Saric had 20 points to help lead Philadelphia, which lost its fifth straight and seventh in the last eight.

F Richaun Holmes (upper respiratory infection) did not play Wednesday against the Spurs.

F Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this year following foot surgery, is "moving along fine" in his workouts, 76ers coach Brett Brown said. Brown did not offer a timetable for his return.

