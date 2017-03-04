Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Dario Saric finished with 21 points -- including 12 in the final 8:42 -- to lead the Sixers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. The rookie forward also contributed 10 rebounds and four assists.

F Justin Anderson, who was recently traded to Philadelphia, matched his career high of 19 points and made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left as the Sixers beat the New York Knicks 105-102 on Friday night.

G Gerald Henderson (hip) will not play against Detroit on Saturday.

F Justin Harper was signed to a 10-day contract. The 27-year-old Harper was averaging 16.2 points and seven rebounds for the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League. Harper, who had 19 prior games of NBA experience with Orlando and Detroit, played nearly five minutes but did not score.