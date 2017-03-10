F Robert Covington had 24 points and a career-high 13 boards Thursday as the 76ers fell in overtime at Portland. Covington, though, made a huge blunder with the score tied 95-95, intentionally fouling McCollum with 19.6 seconds left in regulation. McCollum made both free throws for a 97-95 lead. Covington subsequently scored on a put-back as time expired to force overtime.

C Joel Embiid (knee) will join the team in Los Angeles on Friday, while F Ben Simmons (foot) and G Jerryd Bayless (wrist) are with the Sixers on their current four-game road trip, though none will play in games. "Bringing them with us allows them to stay connected," coach Brett Brown said.

F Dario Saric scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds Thursday as the 76ers fell in overtime at Portland.

F Ben Simmons (foot) and G Jerryd Bayless (wrist) are with the Sixers on their current four-game road trip, and C Joel Embiid (knee) will join the team in Los Angeles on Friday, though none will play in games. "Bringing them with us allows them to stay connected," coach Brett Brown said.

G Jerryd Bayless (wrist) and F Ben Simmons (foot) are with the Sixers on their current four-game road trip, and C Joel Embiid (knee) will join the team in Los Angeles on Friday, though none will play in games. "Bringing them with us allows them to stay connected," coach Brett Brown said.