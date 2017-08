F Richaun Holmes had a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers in their loss to the Clippers on Saturday. Holmes scored 14 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

C Tiago Splitter (right calf strain) missed the game Saturday against the Clippers.

G Jerryd Bayless (left wrist surgery) sat out the game Saturday against the Clippers.