5 months ago
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 19, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 5 months ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Robert Covington contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers

C Joel Embiid, out for the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, remained in California after the Sixers' just-completed road trip to consult with specialists. While coach Brett Brown dismissed that as a matter of the team "just doing all our homework," Calkins Media reported that Embiid is expected to undergo minor surgery.

F Richaun Holmes scored 17 points Friday.

F Justin Anderson matched his career high of 19 points against his former team as the Sixers spanked the Mavericks 116-74, their most lopsided victory in nine years.

