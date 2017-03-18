Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Robert Covington contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers

C Joel Embiid, out for the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, remained in California after the Sixers' just-completed road trip to consult with specialists. While coach Brett Brown dismissed that as a matter of the team "just doing all our homework," Calkins Media reported that Embiid is expected to undergo minor surgery.

F Richaun Holmes scored 17 points Friday.

F Justin Anderson matched his career high of 19 points against his former team as the Sixers spanked the Mavericks 116-74, their most lopsided victory in nine years.