F Tiago Splitter has been assigned to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League on Tuesday. Splitter will participate in a full practice with the 87ers as the next stage of his return to play protocol. The 32-year-old Brazilian center was traded to the 76ers along with a second-round draft pick from the Hawks for Ersan Ilyasova on Feb. 22. He has not played this season since an MRI exam revealed a grade 2 right calf strain in October.