Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

F Robert Covington totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds and converted the go-ahead putback layup with 86 seconds remaining as Philadelphia outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 106-101. "If you look back at some of our close games this year, he's been there on putback situations a few times," coach Brett Brown said. "I think it's as many as four times that he's come up with those snaky offensive rebounds where he just finds a way to come up with the ball after we missed the shot. He's committed. He's long. I think people don't understand, he's got a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He really is long and he can get to balls you might not think he can get to and that example is one of them."

C Jahlil Okafor (right knee soreness) sat out for the third straight game and fourth time in five games, leading to speculation the 76ers are shutting him down for the rest of the season. Coach Brett Brown said shutting down Okafor has not come up in any conversations as of Tuesday. "He wants to play," Brown said. "He doesn't want this."

F Dario Saric led the 76ers in scoring for the 17th time with 23 points. He shot 8 of 15 after missing 12 of 15 shots in Sunday's loss at Indiana.

G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 17 points as Philadelphia outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 106-101.

G Gerald Henderson (left hip soreness) sat out.

C Tiago Splitter made his season debut when he played seven minutes in the first half. Splitter had not played since injuring his calf Jan. 31, 2016, for the Atlanta Hawks.

G Sergio Rodriguez (left hamstring tightness) missed the game and will be re-evaluated in a week.